SZABUL VC seeks clearance for accord with UK varsity

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law’s Vice Chancellor Qazi Khalid Ali has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue directions to the interior minister for early issuance of security clearance to the collaboration agreement signed between SZABUL and the UK’s Northampton University.

Under the agreement, hardworking and intelligent students of the province will be offered scholarships for final-year studies in the UK and awarded degrees by the UK universities.

Usually, the annual fee in a UK university ranges from 14,000 to 15,000 pounds, but under the scholarship scheme, undergraduate Pakistani students will pay an annual fee of 2,000 pounds and postgraduate students will pay 1,300 pounds.

The efforts to sign collaboration agreements with foreign universities were initiated by the SZABUL vice chancellors in November 2016.

The VC urged the prime minister to direct the interior ministry to issue security clearance to the agreement without any further delay.

Khalid who had earlier served the province as education minister said the agreement had been subjected to an unnecessarily lengthy process and procedural bottlenecks.