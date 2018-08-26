Sun August 26, 2018
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

Europe and the BRI

The opposition’s dilemmas

Stolen asset recovery

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Karachi

August 26, 2018

Anwar Majeed’s physical remand extended

A court on Saturday extended the physical remand of Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, who were arrested in connection with a money laundering case, a Geo News report said.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Abdul Ghani Majeed before an additional district and sessions judge of District South.

Majeed’s counsel informed the court that Abdul Ghani was interrogated all night and was not allowed to sleep.

“A medical examination should be conducted of my client as he faces the risk of brain hemorrhage,” the counsel said.

Majeed’s counsel further requested the court to send Anwar on judicial remand instead of physical remand, saying he was hospitalised.

However, the FIA prosecutor argued that further questioning was required and thus the physical remand should be extended.

Accepting FIA’s request, the court extended Anwar and Abdul Ghani’s physical remand till August 27.

The court also ordered that a medical examination be conducted of Abdul Ghani and the report be submitted.

Anwar, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The FIA is questioning 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

