Muslims urged to remember oppressed nations on Eid

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, in his Eid message to the nation, said this year, the nation was performing Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) with a determination to build Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State. He said this was an occasion to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the guidance of human beings all over the world to the right path and for success in every noble task.

He also urged the nation to keep in mind the plight of the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar who were not only being annihilated but also not free to lead their lives according to Islamic teachings. He said Muslim Ummah had a system of life in the form of Holy Quran and Sunnah which guaranteed spiritual peace as well as worldly success. He said it would have been better if we could present ourselves as a model for the humanity through our character and dealings, and could invited the non-believers to the blessed and auspicious Islamic system.

Sirajul Haq stressed upon the faithful to shun unnecessary spending on the occasion of Eid and instead rise for the help of our deserving kith and kin and neighbours. He said it was in fact, a test of the affluent to help the poor.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in his Eid message said the purpose to offer sacrifices on this occasion is not the distribution of meat but what reaches Allah Almighty is the spirit of this act which is selflessness, piety and good intention.

He said we must include our relatives and deserving people of our society in the festivities of Eid. Dr Tahirul Qadri also expressed profound sorrow on the issue of caricatures designed to antagonise Muslims worldwide by hurting their religious sentiment. There is a need to stop hate expression under the guise of ‘freedom of expression’. Inflammatory speech and expressions only support the narrative of extremists.

PML-Q leaders: PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday said the deserving and needy people should not be ignored on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

The PML-Q leaders, in their message on the eve of Eidul Azha, said a pledge should be made on the auspicious occasion to work jointly for the progress and prosperity of the country with more devotion and sincerity.

Priest: Dean of Lahore Cathedral, Priest Shahid Mairaj while greeting the Muslims on the occasion of Eidul Azha has urged the people that they should keep in view the needy segments of society.