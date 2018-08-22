US asks Taliban to take peace roadmap

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has called on the Taliban to participate in the peace plan offered by the Afghan government.

Welcoming the announcement by the Afghan government of a ceasefire conditioned on Taliban participation, a press statement issued late afternoon on Sunday, said “this plan responds to the clear and continued call of the Afghan people for peace.”

This would be the second time that the two sides reach and agreement to hold fighting especially during the Eid days. The last ceasefire in Afghanistan revealed the deep desire of the Afghan people to end the conflict, and we hope another ceasefire will move the country closer to sustainable security, the statement said adding that the US and it’s international partners support “this initiative by the Afghan people and the Afghan government, and we call on the Taliban to participate.”

The statement also said that the US supports President Ghani's offer for comprehensive negotiations on a mutually agreed agenda. ”We remain ready to support, facilitate, and participate in direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. There are no obstacles to talks. It is time for peace,” it concluded.