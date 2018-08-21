‘Early treatment can help control arthritis’

LAHORE: Early diagnosis and treatment can help control rheumatoid arthritis in the beginning. Besides, continuous treatment is necessary to control the disease on permanent basis.

These views were expressed by the experts at a seminar on “Rheumatoid arthritis and its effects on routine life”. The seminar was organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang group of publications) and Shaigan Pharmaceuticals.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society Chairman Wasif Nagi said that in our society health and education sectors are ignored. Moreover, people do not focus on their diet because of lack of awareness about proper nutrition. He said the seminar aimed at spreading awareness among the general public about proper nutrition to keep the diseases away.

Marketing Head of Shaigan Pharmaceutical Zar Sharaf briefed the participants in the seminar about the working of his company. Prof Dr Wajahat Aziz said that early diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is vital for joints good health; otherwise it may cause permanent disability. He said that delay in treatment damages the joints and the treatment of damaged joints becomes much difficult. He stressed on changing lifestyle so that the disease could be controlled through precautionary measures. He warned that in case of carelessness excessive swelling of joints causes obesity and the patient may suffer from other diseases, including diabetes, heart ailments and depression. He said rheumatic pains can be controlled through physiotherapy but this is not the permanent treatment.

Dr Baber Salim said joint pains and swelling are of various types that includes back pain, hands stiffness and swelling. So early treatment is a must to control the disease; otherwise it needs transplant, he said and added that prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is rising among women. He said proper treatment facility for arthritis patients is available in Pakistan. Dr Javed Mehmood Malik said patient should bring in doctor’s notice his feelings and problems and should not hide the facts. He said being consistently at work worsens the joint pains; task which keeps joints under stress should be avoided. He said weight loss and daily exercise gives relief to joints.

Besides, including yogurt, vegetables and fruits in diet can help in controlling this disease. Dr Aneela Nisar said mostly women fall victim to this disease after the end of their menstrual cycle. She said women ignore their health and keep on working under stress; that’s why they are easy prey to this disease.

Dr Abbas Ali and Dr Sikander Hayat also spoke on the occasion. In the concluding session, Syed Israr of Shaigan Pharmaceuticals presented a note of thanks to all participants in the seminar.