LTC Eid transport plan

Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has issued plan to its private transport operators for the occasion of Eidul Azha to facilitate the commuters.

According to the plan, during the Eid holidays, LTC will deploy full fleet of buses on Tuesday on various urban routes unlike normal days whereas on Wednesday and Thursday the same schedule of bus operations will be observed.

Besides, LTC enforcement department and secretary regional transport authority have jointly constituted special teams at General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh, City Bus Terminal, Niazi Chowk, Jinnah Terminal and Thokar Niaz Baig that will take action against overcharging, non-displaying of fare tables and overloading.