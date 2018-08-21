Haj sermon: ‘Politics, economy should be under guidelines of Islam’

MAKKAH: As more than two million Muslims gathered to perform Haj, Sheikh Hussein bin Abdelaziz Al al-Sheikh delivered the sermon at the Masjid-e-Nimra on the Arafat Day.

The imam of Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque, Sheikh Hussein bin Abdelaziz Al al-Sheikh, delivered the sermon earlier Monday. The Imam said that Muslims need to run their matters pertaining to politics and economy under the guidelines of Islam. He emphasised that good conduct and courtesy reflect true picture of Islam.

He said Allah doesn’t like pride and arrogance, adding that our creator is one and we should not associate anyone with Him. He said that there would be strict punishment for dishonesty. The Imam further stated that Allah directs us to fulfil your promises and don’t give pain to others. Do good with your neighbours, he added, reported Geo News. He said: “All prophets of God invited humanity to Toheed, and believing in it will be path of success. Give respect and importance to your parents and teachers. Strengthen your relation with the Holy Quran. Islam forbids us from indulging in sins. It propagates harmony and brotherhood amongst Muslims.

On the other hand, a sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Makkah for a day of prayers and reflection where the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

A hot wind blew across the hill, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), and the surrounding plain after a downpour late Sunday. After sunset, the pilgrims left for nearby Muzdalifah where they will gather pebbles to perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil” followed Eidul Azha, or Feast of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Haj.