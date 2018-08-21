CM’s advisers Wahab, Mahar allocated portfolios

The Sindh government on Monday allocated portfolios to two advisers to the chief ministers as these aides are part of the new provincial cabinet.

The notifications have been issued by the chief secretary for allocating portfolios to the advisers. Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been given the charge of the law department and the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Muhammad Bux Mahar has been given the portfolio of the department of industries and commerce. Mahar was the provincial sports minister in the previous Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Wahab had served as the provincial law adviser during the previous provincial government for a brief period, but they along with the other former aides to the CM had to step down owing to a court ruling.

The court ruling was based on the fact that these aides to the CM were not members of the Sindh Assembly, so their appointments were unlawful. On Monday, Wahab along with the new culture and education minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, briefed newsmen about the decisions taken in the first meeting of the cabinet. They had to hold the media briefing as the new provincial cabinet did not have any information minister yet.

CM Murad Ali Shah has told newsmen the previous day that the cabinet would be expanded soon after Eidul Azha with the inclusion of more ministers. At present, the cabinet comprises eight ministers and two advisers to the CM.

The new Sindh cabinet took oath on Sunday. It comprises Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, with the portfolios of health and population welfare; Hari Ram, will look after the departments of minority affairs, social welfare and prisons; Muhammad Ismail Rahu, has agriculture, supply & prices; Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani, will look after the mines & minerals department; Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, will oversee revenue & relief; Saeed Ghani, will look after the departments of local government, public health engineering, rural development and Katchi Abadis; Syed Sardar Ali Shah, has education and culture, tourism & antiquities departments; and Shehla Raza, will look after the women development department.