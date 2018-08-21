Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JI hopes to collect record donations on Eidul Azha

With the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation facing challenges, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation hopes to collect record sacrificial animal hides on this year’s Eid-ul-Azha.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s local headquarters on Monday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that peace had been restored in the city due to the Rangers-led targeted operation and now no snatching of hides occurred there.

Sharing figures from the previous fiscal year, he said that Al-Khidmat collected around Rs110 million-Rs60 million from Zakat and Sadqat and Rs50 million from hides. He added that these were the major sources of funds for the charitable organisation.

“Al-Khidmat is working in seven sectors in Karachi. Of these, education and health are topmost ones,” he said, adding that there were five hospitals and six medical centers across the city being run by the organisation. Besides, he added, it was also taking care of 1,000 orphans.

Rehman said that the overall 64 million were being benefitted from the services run by Al-Khidmat which included the provision of employment to the jobless people, scholarships for bonafide students, funeral service and safe drinking water schemes.

Talking about the water services in the dry city, he said that there were 38 filtration plants across the city from where people could get safe drinking water free of cost. He said that Al-Khidmat was committed to serving the masses without any discrimination. “We spend the donations with us on the right places,” he commented, saying that the organisation would continue to do so whether or not the people voted for the JI.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release