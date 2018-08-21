JI hopes to collect record donations on Eidul Azha

With the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation facing challenges, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation hopes to collect record sacrificial animal hides on this year’s Eid-ul-Azha.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s local headquarters on Monday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that peace had been restored in the city due to the Rangers-led targeted operation and now no snatching of hides occurred there.

Sharing figures from the previous fiscal year, he said that Al-Khidmat collected around Rs110 million-Rs60 million from Zakat and Sadqat and Rs50 million from hides. He added that these were the major sources of funds for the charitable organisation.

“Al-Khidmat is working in seven sectors in Karachi. Of these, education and health are topmost ones,” he said, adding that there were five hospitals and six medical centers across the city being run by the organisation. Besides, he added, it was also taking care of 1,000 orphans.

Rehman said that the overall 64 million were being benefitted from the services run by Al-Khidmat which included the provision of employment to the jobless people, scholarships for bonafide students, funeral service and safe drinking water schemes.

Talking about the water services in the dry city, he said that there were 38 filtration plants across the city from where people could get safe drinking water free of cost. He said that Al-Khidmat was committed to serving the masses without any discrimination. “We spend the donations with us on the right places,” he commented, saying that the organisation would continue to do so whether or not the people voted for the JI.