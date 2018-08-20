ICCI to help RSA organise squash event

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Umar and Azan Khan won their respective titles in the seniors, Under-15 and Under-11 categories respectively in the Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Tournament organised by the Rawalpindi Squash Association (RSA).

A total of 76 squash players from four categories including Under-11, Under-15, Seniors and Girls participated in the Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Tournament.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) president Sheikh Amir Waheed was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Tournament. ICCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik was also present on the occasion.

Waheed said that squash has great scope in the country and the ICCI would cooperate with Punjab Squash Association in organising National Squash Championship in Rawalpindi in September this year.

The ICCI chief added that Pakistan produced world champions in the game of squash including Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan which shows that our country has great talent in squash. He also stressed that the government should fully patronize squash players so that they could bring more laurels for Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawalpindi Squash Association Secretary General Nadeem Anwar said that for the last two years, no national level squash championship was held in Rawalpindi. He also stressed that the ICCI should cooperate in organising National Squash Championship. Squash World No 6 Zaman Gul, Qaiser Mirza, Ghazanfar Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the tournament, Waheed and Naveed Malik distributed medals and certificates among the winners of the tournament.