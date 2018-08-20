Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Getting IMF loan would be a severe blow to country: ICST

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday said a loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) to salvage economy will be a severe blow to the masses and developmental activities.

IMF’s formula has always played havoc with the developing countries as it is a recipe for disaster, it said. The lender’s directives and monitoring are useless otherwise countries entering into its programme would have experienced some development, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the new government should try to raise funds from alternate means to avoid economic meltdown as IMF loans have always served elite at the cost of masses. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that it’s not only the PML-N which left exchequer empty, the same was done by PPP and Musharraf led PML-Q governments which indicate their indifference towards the country and the masses.

Majority of politicians consider plunder their birth right and leaving exchequer empty before the elections has become a ritual. He hoped that the new government will not rely on tall claims and flowery statements. It will tackle the deficit, loans, poverty, unemployment, lack of investment, exports and remittances on preferential terms.

It will stop borrowing from international institutions as soon as possible to make country stand on its own feet, he hoped. He noted that FBR disappointed therefore the incoming economic managers should consider appointing the head of the Apex tax collection agency from the private sector. An IMF’s loan will be coupled with tough conditions hurting poor and laying water to the agenda of poverty eradication, he warned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'