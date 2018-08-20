Hot, humid weather to continue

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while moist currents are reaching in central parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was reported at several cities including Sahiwal 35, Okara 30, Lahore 10, Bahawalnagar 07, Kasur 06, Joharabad, Khanpur, Jhang, Shorkot, DG Khan 03, Sialkot (Cantt 02, A/P 01), Bahawalpur (A/P 02, City 01), Layyah 02, Kot addu 01, Parachinar 10, Dir 01, Chachoro 25, Nagarparker 08, Mithi 06, Islamkot 03,Kashmir: Grhidupta 02 and Barkhan 01.