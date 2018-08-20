Waste of energy

The rapid pace of urbanisation has consequently increased the quantiy of solid waste production. This dangerous trend has not only affected our pattern of life but has become a serious threat for our already degrading environment. However, in recent years, many countries have made use of this waste by producing energy from it in power plants equipped with the most modern pollution-control equipment.

Sadly, solid waste management practices differ of developed and under-developed nations differ from each other. In developing nations like Pakistan, institutions responsible for producing energy should ponder over making use of this option.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore