KP medical colleges entrance tests today

PESHAWAR: The entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held in various centres today (Sunday).

The Directorate of Academics and Admissions of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, through a statement said the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test would be held simultaneously at Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Haripur University Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif, Swat, Gomal Medical College new building Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus near Sheikh Maltoon Township Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University Chakdara, Lower Dir.

It instructed the students to bring their admit cards, otherwise, they would not be allowed to sit in the test.

It added that fresh admit cards (Roll no slips) had not been issued and the previously issued admit are still valid for the test.

It is worth mentioning that candidates from Roll No. 00001 to 10000 will appear in Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Roll No 20001 to 25402 at Haripur University centre, Haripur, from Roll No. 30001 to 35407 at Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Roll No. 40001 to 43773 at Gomal Medical College new building opposite Dera Township D.I Khan, from Roll No. 50001 to 56792 at Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus near Sheikh Maltoon Township Mardan; from Roll No. 60001 to 63251 at Cadet College Kohat and from Roll No. 70001 to 73435 at Malakand University Chakdara, Lower Dir.