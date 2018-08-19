NIH trains 30 health professionals

Islamabad : The National Institute of Health with the technical collaboration of the Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme held the cohort front-line course for the public sector health professionals.

More than 30 officials from Gilgit-Baltistan, tribal districts, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and NIH participated in the course.

The organisers said the front-line course was a three-month closely supervised, on-the-job, competency-based training and addressed the critical skills needed to conduct surveillance effectively at the local level, focusing on improving disease detection, reporting, and feedback.

Also, the NIH marked the country's 71st Independence Day with enthusiasm.

The NIH Workers Welfare Association held a series of events.

They included football, cricket, hockey, marathon race and ‘kabbadi’ contests, debates on Independence Movement, and the cultural shows by children from the NIH Residential Colony.

National Institute of Health Executive Director Brig Prof Aamer Ikram along with officers were also present during the events.

Dr. Amjad Ali, who was the chief guest on the occasion, along with NIH officers and officials hoisted and saluted national flag, while the children from the NIH Residential Colony played national anthem. Gifts were distributed among players, students and children.