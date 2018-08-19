KEMU to help improve PU health sciences faculty

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Faculty of Health Sciences Acting Dean Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Gondal.

According to a press release, Dr Rubeena solicited academic and research collaboration between the two institutes. Dr Masood shared his vision for the development of academic and research culture in the university and expressed his willingness to share KEMU’s expertise with PU.

University of Okara Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Dr Saira Afzal, Dr Ainul Momina and Dr Rafeea Tafweez were also present on the occasion.