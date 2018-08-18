NATIONAL CLUB CRICKET FINAL: Pakistan Club become champions

RAWALPINDI: Karachi’s Pakistan Cricket Club defeated Sialkot’s Towne Cricket Club by eight wickets in the final to lift the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship trophy at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

Batting first, Towne Cricket Club were bowled out for 185 in 49.5 overs. Tabraiz Butt was their leading run-getter. He scored 55 runs, but hit only three fours in his 114-ball knock.

Bilal Asif added 45 runs off 39 balls with the help of four sixes and two fours.

Mir Hamza was the pick of the Pakistan Cricket Club bowlers, claiming four wickets for just 17 runs. Anwar Ali also bowled brilliantly to finish with impressive figures of 4-25.

Ali Asad, Asad Shafiq and Ramiz Raja Junior then hit half centuries as Pakistan Cricket Club took 32.3 overs to reach the victory target for the loss of just two wickets.

Ali remained not out on 70 that came off 90 balls and included a six and four fours. Asad hit an unbeaten 40-ball 53 that was studded with three sixes and four fours. Ramiz cracked a six and six fours in his 55 off 66 deliveries.

Mohammad Imran and Sohaibullah took the two wickets to fall. The winners were presented Rs300,000 while the runners-up got Rs200,000.

Scores in brief: At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Towne Cricket Club (Sialkot) 185 in 49.5 overs (Tabraiz Butt 55, Bilal Asif 45; Mir Hamza 4-17, Anwar Ali 4-25). Pakistan Cricket Club (Karachi) 189-2 in 32.3 overs (Ramiz Raja Jr 55, Asad Shafiq 53 not out, Ali Asad 70 not out; Mohammad Imran 1-34, Sohaibullah 1-27). Result: Pakistan Cricket Club won by 8 wickets.