JI’s lone member in KP Assembly vows to play ‘constructive role’

PESHAWAR: Inayatullah Khan, the lone member of the Jamaat-e-Islami in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, has vowed to play the role of a constructive opposition by supporting every good step of the provincial government and opposing its unfavourable measures.

Talking to The News, he said his past experience as member of the house as well as part of government twice would help him a lot in serving the people of his area in particular and province in general in an effective manner.

"Being the only member of my party would not be embarrassing for me at all in the House. I can speak well for my people and my province and I would play my role as a member of the house very positively," he said.

Inayatullah Khan, who hails from the remote Barawal area of Upper Dir district and has served a minister in the provincial cabinet two times, said he was upset at the unexpected loss of his party in the elections. "But it is part of the game and being a political party, we should not stop here. We should move ahead and work for the well-being of the people and the country," he said.

Inayatullah Khan said his expectations from his party in the general elections were not very high, but he thought that the party could have won over a dozen seats easily.

He was quite optimistic of the party's revival in the upcoming local government elections. However, he suggested that the JI would have to make drastic changes in its policies and structure.

"Our goal should remain the same, but our strategy needs to be changed. We also need to revisit our political strategy," said Inayatullah, who is also among the three members of the party shortlisted by its shura for the slot of provincial president.

The other two are Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the incumbent provincial president, and Maulana Mohammad Ismail, present provincial vice-president. The election for the provincial head of the party is underway through postal ballots.

Inayatullah, who is a well-qualified young politician, said the welfare of his people and uplift of his area was his top priority. The legislator said several development projects were being executed in his area. "I would try my level best to get all those projects completed and start some new ones in the health, education sectors and for infrastructural development in the area," he added.

About the new provincial government, he said the challenges before it were too high. He wondered as to how would they fulfill what they have promised with the people during their election campaign and manifesto.

"Actually we, the politicians, over-promise and under-deliver, which is not a good sign. We give such high hopes to the people, but then fail to come up to their expectations," he remarked.

He was of the opinion that the current government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the safest and strongest government in the history of the province and the country. "It enjoys the support of 'institutions.' It will remain in power in the Centre and three provinces and it has the unprecedented two-thirds majority in the province. Therefore, it would have no excuse for its failure to deliver," he added.

Inayatullah said the tall claims made by the PTI like provision of 10 million jobs, five million houses and reforms in all institutions were not that easy to meet.