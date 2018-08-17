Fri August 17, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
August 17, 2018

PTI suspends MPA Imran Ali Shah for slapping citizen

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday suspended party lawmaker Dr Imran Ali Shah for a month for thrashing a man in Karachi.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi said Shah had been suspended till the disciplinary committee conducts an inquiry against him. He said, "The disciplinary committee has been asked to conclude the inquiry within a month," said media reports.

Further, PTI member Najeeb Haroon tweeted, “Due to the seriousness of the matter, a suspension by the organisation is warranted for a period of one month with immediate effect. Final action will be based on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.”

Meanwhile, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said, "Matter is referred to PTI Sindh Chapter. They'll inquire into the issue and if needed appropriate action will be taken."

Earlier on Tuesday, after a video went viral of the MPA thrashing a citizen, PTI had issued a show-cause notice to him, saying his actions were 'unacceptable.’ The notice said that Shah should present his version "within 24 hours" otherwise he would be referred to the disciplinary committee.

Shah, who was elected MPA from Karachi's PS-129 constituency during the July 25 polls, was caught on video slapping a man multiple times in the middle of a road in Karachi. The video also showed the MPA's guards threatening the man.

After backlash on social media, the PTI lawmaker had released a video claiming that he was driving by when he saw a man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car and stopped him". The PTI lawmaker further claimed that he had only 'pushed' the man and apologised for "hurting anyone's feelings".

