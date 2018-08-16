Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Labour bodies demand cancellation of coal mines’ leases

The National Labour Council (NLC) and the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of the lives of 15 workers in a coal mine in Balochistan and demanded of the government to cancel leases of all coal mines as their allottees have failed to provide occupational safety and health facilities to workers.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Karamat Ali, NCL secretary, said that in the recent months a lot of workers had lost their lives in coal mines because of the non-availability of safety and rescue measures at the sites.

At least 13 miners died when they were trapped in a coal mine in the Sanjdi area near Quetta after it caved in following a gas explosion on Sunday. During the rescue operation, five volunteers went into the mine for help, but two of them also died on Monday due to the accumulation of poisonous methane gas inside the mine. Three volunteers were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

Karamat Ali has urged the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) to take over all mines in Balochistan as the current mines lease operators have done nothing for saving the lives of poor workers, who are mostly from Swat and other mountainous areas, where employment opportunities do not exist.

The provincial labour department has also failed to ensure the provision of rescue services and due to poor measures the lives of workers are constantly under threat. In a statement issued on Monday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also mourned the deaths of the miners and strongly urged the new government to prioritise the need for occupational health and safety in the mining sector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat