PHEC head visits KEMU

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission, Punjab Chairman Prof Muhammad Nizam-ud-Din visited King Edward Medical University on the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, PHEC chairman had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, deans and heads of departments. In his presidential address, he congratulated all the participants on the Independence Day and highlighted the role of educational institutions in strengthening and progress of the country. He emphasised on quality education and research and offered every possible corporation in this regard.

On this occasion, he inaugurated a newly-built library of 500 seats for the university students and an examination hall for 1,000 students. Prior to this, the KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal hoisted the national flag .