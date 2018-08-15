Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

'Vote must decide country's fate'

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran's

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country's economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

PHEC head visits KEMU

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission, Punjab Chairman Prof Muhammad Nizam-ud-Din visited King Edward Medical University on the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, PHEC chairman had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, deans and heads of departments. In his presidential address, he congratulated all the participants on the Independence Day and highlighted the role of educational institutions in strengthening and progress of the country. He emphasised on quality education and research and offered every possible corporation in this regard.

On this occasion, he inaugurated a newly-built library of 500 seats for the university students and an examination hall for 1,000 students. Prior to this, the KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal hoisted the national flag .

