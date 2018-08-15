Cops in KP celebrate I-Day

PESHAWAR: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar in connection with the Independence Day on Tuesday.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman, senior superintendent of police operations Javed Iqbal and other officers hoisted the flag and presented the salute. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the 71st Independence Day of the country.

The officials of the capital city police and the traffic police on the occasion distributed flags as well as plants among the motorists and other people in Peshawar to encourage the tree plantation in the country.

Police also arrested a number of motorcyclists for over-speeding and one-wheeling bothering the general public. Many roads remained blocked on the night between Monday and Wednesday as thousands were out to celebrate the Independence Day on University Road, Bab-e-Peshawar in Hayatabad and other parts of the city.

Police in Dir Lower distributed plants among the locals to encourage the plantation in the district. Vice-Chancellor of the Malakand University Dr Gul Zaman Khattak and District Police Officer Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz and participated in the drive carried out in the district.