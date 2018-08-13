Schools ready for celebrations

Islamabad: With the country's 71st Independence Day just a day away, the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 like other educational institutions of the capital city has readied itself for the celebrations.

The college administration has constituted various committees to organise a week-long celebrations. On the August 14 morning, a flag hoisting ceremony will be held. It will be followed by speeches on the Pakistan Movement.

Later, sweets will be distributed among teaching and non-teaching staff members and students. The students will take part in the week-long celebrations.

There will be a quiz competition, which will allow students to revisit the rich and glorious history of Pakistan. Principal Professor Muhammad Ali Siddiqui expressed satisfaction with the college's preparedness for the Independence Day celebrations and said the college would hold different activities to highlight the history and struggle for the country’s creation.

He said all staff members and students had been told to ensure attendance in such events. The Federal Directorate of Education has already announced week-long Independence Day celebrations at all government educational institutions it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory and made G-10/4 Islamabad Model College for Girls Associate Professor Shazia Wazir and F-10/4 IMCB Assistant Professor Dr Sher Ali focal persons for the purpose.

After the two months summer vacation, the schools and colleges will reopen today (Monday). The educational institutions will hold the national flag hoisting ceremony, special morning assemblies, speech competitions, singing of patriotic songs, and drawing and painting shows, tableau and other events of their choice on the Independence Day. They will later email the programme reports along with pictorial evidence to the focal persons.