Mon August 13, 2018
Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Oath-taking of MPs today

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Schools ready for celebrations

Islamabad: With the country's 71st Independence Day just a day away, the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 like other educational institutions of the capital city has readied itself for the celebrations.

The college administration has constituted various committees to organise a week-long celebrations. On the August 14 morning, a flag hoisting ceremony will be held. It will be followed by speeches on the Pakistan Movement.

Later, sweets will be distributed among teaching and non-teaching staff members and students. The students will take part in the week-long celebrations.

There will be a quiz competition, which will allow students to revisit the rich and glorious history of Pakistan. Principal Professor Muhammad Ali Siddiqui expressed satisfaction with the college's preparedness for the Independence Day celebrations and said the college would hold different activities to highlight the history and struggle for the country’s creation.

He said all staff members and students had been told to ensure attendance in such events. The Federal Directorate of Education has already announced week-long Independence Day celebrations at all government educational institutions it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory and made G-10/4 Islamabad Model College for Girls Associate Professor Shazia Wazir and F-10/4 IMCB Assistant Professor Dr Sher Ali focal persons for the purpose.

After the two months summer vacation, the schools and colleges will reopen today (Monday). The educational institutions will hold the national flag hoisting ceremony, special morning assemblies, speech competitions, singing of patriotic songs, and drawing and painting shows, tableau and other events of their choice on the Independence Day. They will later email the programme reports along with pictorial evidence to the focal persons.

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

