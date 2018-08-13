Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan launches charity

KABUL: Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan has launched a charity foundation aimed at providing health and education to orphaned and impoverished children in his country.

Khan, 19, announced the establishment of the Rashid Khan Foundation on his Facebook page, saying: “I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love and inspiration.”

The charity will work to ensure clean drinking water and affordable health facilities for the children.

Khan is currently in England for Sussex’s T20 Blast campaign and will travel to Ireland later this month for Afghanistan’s limited-overs tour. The leg-spinner is the top-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings, and is No2 in ODIs.