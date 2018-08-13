Mon August 13, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Oath-taking of MPs today

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Sports

REUTERS
August 13, 2018

Mazuronak overcomes nosebleed to win European marathon

BERLIN: Belarusian Volha Mazuronak overcame severe nosebleeds and a late navigational error before sprinting to victory in a dramatic women’s marathon at the European Championships on Sunday.

Little-known Belgian Koen Naert then provided a very different triumph, enjoying the race of his life to run away from the men’s field after the 19-mile mark and win by over a minute and a half in a new championship record 2 hours 9 minutes 51 seconds.

Mazuronak produced the steeliest of displays to take the title after twice suffering nosebleeds which left her face covered in blood in the early stages of the race around the streets and tourist attractions of Berlin city’s centre.

After dousing herself in water so she could see properly on a warm morning, the 29-year-old race favourite, who was fifth in the Olympics, retained her poise, kept pacesetting and broke everyone except for French marathon debutant Clemence Calvin.

Yet just as she seemed to have opened a potentially decisive gap over former track 10,000m silver medallist Calvin with a kilometre left, Mazuronak took the wrong direction at a sharp turn and had to belatedly readjust, allowing the Frenchwoman to get back on terms.

Even that could not derail Mazuronak, though, as she regrouped and sprinted to the finish next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in 2:26:22, eventually outpacing Calvin by six seconds to become the first Belarusian to win the event.

Eva Vrabcova-Nyvltova, who had stayed with the top two until the final run-in, set a Czech record of 2:26:31 for the bronze.Naer was a revelation as he broke the field with a well-timed acceleration between the 25 and 30 kilometres marks.

The 28-year-old demonstrated superb form to stretch away from his pursuers and had enough time to grab a Belgian flag from the crowds lining the finish and lift it aloft as he became the first man from his country since Karel Lismont in Helsinki 1971 to win the title.

On Saturday night, Norwegian 17-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith swept to double gold.

Ingebrigtsen captured the 5000m title to add to the 1500m he won 24 hours earlier.The teenager edged out his brother Henrik with France’s Morhad Amdouni, who was the 10,000m champion, claiming bronze.

