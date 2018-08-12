Murad nominated Sindh CM, Siraj speaker

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is all set to form its third successive government in Sindh, on Saturday formally nominated its MPAs-elect Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Rehana Leghari for the posts of the Sindh Assembly’s speaker and deputy speaker.

The decision was taken by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a meeting at Bilawal House where a discussion was held on the new parliamentary party of the PPP in the provincial assembly.

Asif Ali Zardari, former Pakistan president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians chief, especially attended the meeting for a brief period. The PPP chairman also nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah for the post of Sindh chief minister for the upcoming term of his party’s government in the province.