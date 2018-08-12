Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

National

MR
Monitoring Report
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gavaskar unable to attend Imran’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The former Test greats have faced each other on the cricket ground several times during the 1980s and 90s as the captains of their respective teams, but also share a bond of friendship lasting over several years.

Speaking to Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today, Gavaskar confirmed that he had spoken to Imran and was invited to his oath-taking. "Yes, I did speak to Imran himself. He was inquiring if I'd be able to make it. I said to him that unfortunately because of my commentary commitments I won't be able to do so. But my best wishes are with him and I'm hoping to see him sooner rather than later," he said.

"I think I've known him for plenty of years. I think it's a huge moment for the cricketing fraternity that one of theirs has gone on to become the prime minister of a country so I wish him very well." Gavaskar said Imran had "a wonderful opportunity to set up a completely new beginning as far as India-Pakistan relations are concerned." He is the only prime minister (of Pakistan) who has actually spent a lot of time in India. He is probably the only Pakistani after partition who has been to India several times, has met with the common man apart from all the dignitaries and therefore understands India better than any other prime minister. And therefore I'm hoping that with that kind of understanding, he will have an outlook towards India which is perhaps different than the other prime ministers," he said. When asked if Gavaskar would try to emulate Imran in India, he smiled and said: "No, no chance. That's not for me."

According to media reports, former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have accepted Imran's invitation to attend his oath-taking. "It will be quite a gathering. I wish I could have gone, but unfortunately my commitments do not allow me to do so," said Gavaskar.

When asked further if he thought cricketers make good politicians, he said: "Well, we'll have to just wait and see."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had invited three former Indian cricketers to Imran's oath-taking ceremony. These included Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan