Amendment to Finance Act challenged

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court Friday challenging Amendment to Finance Act 2018, and collection of extra tax from marriage halls. Lawyers Foundation for Justice, a local organisation, filed the petition through AK Dogar and submitted that the Amendment to Finance Act 2018 paved the way for the government authorities to collect more and more tax from the citizens.

The petitioner said this law imposed more tax on marriage halls as compared to other sources of tax. It termed the tax collection cruel as it was leading towards collapse of businesses. The petitioner asked the court to set aside the new amendment to Finance Act and allow the owners of marriage halls to run their businesses.