Two restaurants, several other food businesses sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Friday sealed two restaurants, two paan shops, a water filtration plant and a confectionery in the provincial metropolis over their failure to follow the food safety laws.

The action was taken under Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA’s) mission of “Healthy Punjab.” Twelve eateries were fined Rs121,000 while 184 warning notices were served for improvement on food outlets across the city. PFA shut down Gujarat Hotel and Ya Ali Madad Restaurant located at Jora Pull for selling rotten vegetables and expired meat, use of substandard spices, presence of insects on their premises and not producing medical certificates of the workers.

A team closed down Al-Maki Water Filtration Plant for using PFA logo and refilling bottles of different prominent brands at PIA Society. Haideri Sweets and Bakers located at Shareefpura was sealed for using cosmetic colours, chemicals, artificial flavours, poor quality and non-food grade colours in preparation of sweets. PFA sealed Billu Burger and Juice Coroner for using rotten fruits in milkshake, poor cleanliness arrangements and not use of food safety kit by the workers. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. Two paan shops were closed down for selling prohibited tobacco product, Gutka and poor sanitation. Moreover, a huge quantity of substandard and harmful food items was discarded by the authority.

Independence Day: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-Ul-Haq Friday said that district administration would celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and fervor. In this regard all allied departments have submitted their activity plans.

The deputy commissioner said this while reviewing the activity plan of different departments. He said the main function of Independence Day would be held at Hazoori Bagh along with other activities in the city. “There will be illumination and decoration at Mall road, Main Boulevard Gulberg and Canal Road from Mall Road to Jail Road. Similarly, Greater Iqbal Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah and Saint Mary Park will also be illuminated”, he said. “The Civil Defence, Lahore will install 17 sirens at different points in Lahore, which would be blown on 14 Aug at 08:58am for which the duty roaster of employees have been issued”, the DC added.