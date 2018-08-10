Independence Day preparations gain momentum in Punjab cities

By Our correspondents

JARANWALA: The Independence Day preparations are in full swing here.

The purchase of buntings and other articles has gained momentum in all the bazaars of the city. Children and students are showing keen interest to celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm. The buildings have also been illuminated. Several functions have been planned in the city to observe the day with zeal and zest. The main function will be held at the Committee Bagh here.

NANKANA SAHIB: National flag was hoisted here at Gurdawara Janamasthan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Sikh Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee secretary general Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala said that Sikh community was also celebrating the festivities of the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. He said different ceremonies would be held till August 14. He vowed that they would not feel any hesitation to sacrifice for the country. Later, national flags were hoisted at different places of the gurdawara. Gurdawara Manager Attique Gilani and a large number of Sikhs were also present on the occasion.

FAISALABAD: Preparations to celebrate the Independence Day have gained momentum in the city and a great rush of people is being seen, especially in downtown areas, to purchase national flags, buntings and other paraphernalia.

All the eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk, especially Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar and Bhowana Bazaar, bookshops, markets in different areas such as Jhal Chowk, D-Ground, Jalvi Market, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammadabad, Razabad, Mansoorabad and Muhammadpura, are flooded with national flags, buntings, variety of badges, stickers, children caps, portraits of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes. The vendors, stallholders and shopkeepers have decorated their stalls with colourful lights to attract the buyers. The shopkeepers and vendors at Regal Road near Narwala Chowk and Aminpur Bazaar have given a green look to their bazaars by displaying varieties of green shirts and white apparels.

Some cars, rickshaws, motorcycle-rickshaws, buses, vans, tractors and motorbikes are seen plying with national flags and suitable banners draped on them. The national flags are available in various sizes in the market with rates varying from Rs 100 and Rs 10,000, depending on their size and quality.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the district administration said that the government as well as private institutions had accelerated efforts to complete preparations for the Independence Day. He said that declamation contests, seminars, rallies, walks, photographs exhibition and other programmes would be organised under the Education Department while musical programmes, horse dance and other programmes would be arranged at public sites. Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at the divisional, district, tehsil and town levels on Tuesday (14th August) and fruits, sweets and meals will be distributed among patients at hospitals, prisons, orphanage, SOS Village and other welfare institutions. He said that the tree plantation campaign had also been started to celebrate green Independence Day by planting maximum saplings in Faisalabad. Quran Khawani and special prayers will be arranged for the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

A police spokesman said that comprehensive strategy was in place to provide tight security and traffic management on the Independence Day. The government had already imposed ban on one-wheeling in Faisalabad and motorcycles without silencers would be prohibited. Special teams had been constituted to patrol the city and take prompt action against the violators, he added.

Meanwhile, Jashn-e-Azadi games will be organised from August 10 to 19. According to the schedule, Karate championship will be held at Samanabad Sports Complex on August 10. The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has also chalked out a weeklong special Jashn-e-Azadi programme, which will continue from August 10 to 14. FAC Director Sofia Bedar said that paintings exhibition, programmes for special children, exhibition of traditional dresses, etc will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium.