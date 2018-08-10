Flag-hoisting at ETPB office

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) will hold a flag hoisting ceremony on 14 Aug here at the board’s Lahore office.

To promote interfaith harmony, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians will participate in the ceremony. The ETPB office will be colourfully illuminated. The Secretary ETPB will also cut a cake on the occasion. The secretary has issued directions to all offices to celebrate the day with zeal and fervor.

Moreover, Smagam, an important festival of Sikh community, will be held on 26 Aug. In this regard, the main ceremony will be held on 28 Aug at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal and the ETPB secretary will be the chief guest.