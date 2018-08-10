‘Secure Punjab is caretaker govt’s vision’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Anjum Nisar has said the vision of Punjab caretaker government is to make the province a secure, economically vibrant and knowledge-based.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Minister Mian Noman Kabir along with Minister Housing Saeed Ullah Babar. Mian Anjum Nisar said that in coming years, the basic challenge for the Punjab government would be to grow at a fast rate to provide quality jobs to young people entering the workforce every year.

The minister said that industry was proven driver of economic growth and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) had gained very much importance in the economic growth, employment generation and poverty alleviation in the economy. All the ministers acknowledged the efforts made by the caretaker set-up with regard to conduct of general elections of 2018.