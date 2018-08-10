Man involved in accident that left Rangers soldier dead sent on remand

A local court on Thursday remanded a man accused of killing a Rangers soldier in a road accident into police custody.

Special Public Prosecutor Sajid Mehboob Shaikh told the judicial magistrate (South) that earlier this week the accused was driving recklessly and ran over the motorcycle of Rangers soldier Asghar Khan, who was severely injured and later died in the hospital.

The prosecutor further said that another Rangers solider, Khizar Hayat, who was also on Asghar’s bike, was injured in the accident. The investigation officer, who produced the suspect in court on Thursday, requested the judge to grant police 14-day physical remand to interrogate him.

The court, however, granted police one-day physical remand and directed the IO to submit a progress report in the case on Friday (today). The case of the accident has been registered in the Sahil police station.

Separately, the same court also granted police a two-day physical remand of three people suspected of kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Horeen. The complainant Najeeb Jakhrani had lodged a case at Frere police station against three suspects for kidnapping his daughter. However, the suspects named Haroon, Sheeraz and Ambareen told the court that they were innocent. Ambareen claimed she had tried to save the minor girl and brought her home from Columbus Tower where she runs a cosmetics store.