Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

ICCBS welcomes MPhil, PhD students

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University, on Wednesday welcomed new scholars in 146 MPhil and PhD programmes.

Currently, the ICCBS runs the doctoral program for 600 PhD students, including 50 foreign students, from over 20 countries of the world. Director ICCBS Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary was addressing the orientation class held for the new students of MPhil and PhD programme 2018 at the Prof Salimuzzaman Auditorium.

A large number of students, research officers and faculty members attended the orientation class. Senior professors, including Dr Shaiq Ali, Dr Raza Shah, Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary said the newly admitted students had an opportunity to be a part of this great ICCBS research establishment which was now recognised as a ‘UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute’.

“I would like to welcome you to the globally famous doctoral program. You will spend the next few years learning about chemical and biological sciences, conducting research and sharing your findings in many different settings.

“It will be a challenging, inspiring and satisfying experience and I trust you take will benefit of all of the wonderful opportunities the program offers to shape your career in research areas,” he said.

He said that to be a part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) was really an honour not only for the University of Karachi, but also for the entire nation. He mentioned that the facilities at ICCBS were at par with any good research establishment in the western world.

He asked the successful students to work hard on their studies and research work, as they were the part of the internationally famous higher learning academic programme. ICCBS scholars were expected to exhibit complete dedication to their studies, including spending maximum productive time in their lab, he added.

He said that this year as many as 146 students had been granted admissions to the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry in various disciplines of sciences, including Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine.

