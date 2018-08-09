Rangers soldier who was injured in road accident passes away

A Sindh Rangers soldier who was injured in a road accident a day ago passed away at PNS Shifa Hospital on Wednesday.

The funeral for Sepoy Mohammad Asghar was held at 35-Wing Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers Headquarters. Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed and other senior officials attended the funeral.

The fallen soldier’s body was then sent to his hometown in Lasbela for burial. Asghar was among the two Rangers soldiers who were injured in a road accident on Khayaban-e-Qasim in Defence Housing Authority on Tuesday.

District South SSP Omer Shahid Hamid had told media on Tuesday that Sahil Police Station had received information of the accident and a team rushed to the site. They found a jeep rammed into a police mobile carrying the two soldiers who were severely injured. They were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and, later, PNS Shifa where their condition was said to be critical.

SSP Hamid mentioned that the driver of the jeep, a 16-year-old, was arrested and the police impounded his vehicle. Officials contacted the driver’s family who revealed that he had sneaked out with the car to meet his friends late Monday night, he added.