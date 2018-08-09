CM orders operation against street crime

Caretaker Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman has directed the provincial police force to launch a targeted operation against street criminals and their facilitators on a priority basis.

Rehman issued the order on Wednesday during a meeting with Sindh Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi held at the CM House where they discussed the rising instances of street crime in the province, particularly in Karachi.

CM Rehman said that all the relevant departments of the Sindh police should enhance coordination with each other to launch the targeted operation against the street criminals with full force.

Similar operations should also be launched to take stern lawful action against criminal elements associated with the drug and land mafia in the province, he added. Principal Secretary to the CM Sohail Rajput was also present in the meeting.

Security arrangements

Fireworks and aerial firing will not be allowed on the eve of Independence Day specifically at midnight and strict action will be taken against offenders, Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan said on Wednesday.

The chief secretary was speaking at a high-level meeting held to discuss security arrangements for Independence Day, Eidul Azha and general law and order. He directed law-enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements in view of the prevailing security situation and threat perception.

Taking notice of the recent death of a 10-year-old girl from a kite string that slit her throat, Khan stressed on the need to pass legislation to prevent such fatal incidents. He said a law will be made regarding the lethal kite string and he directed all divisional commissioners to submit their recommendations in this regard.

He also advised the Karachi commissioner to hold a meeting with the people engaged in kite business with the aim to refrain them from manufacturing harmful kite material specifically when preparing the string.

Sindh IGP, the secretaries of Home, Health, General Administration, Live Stock & Fisheries, School Education, Local Government departments, Information Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, the Karachi commissioner and metropolitan commissioner also attended the meeting.

Khan asked the provincial and divisional authorities to ensure coordinated efforts are taken for the celebrations of upcoming Independence Day and Eidul Azha. He said it was compulsory to ensure sanitation and cleanliness as well as foolproof security arrangements.

Khan advised the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to perform their responsibilities zealously with the guidance and consultation of the provisional government, and in association with the Sindh Police.

The chief secretary said the snatching of hides of sacrificial animals should be eradicated and directed that offal and other remains of sacrificial animals should be disposed of through a mechanised system. No violence and negligence would be tolerated, he said.

He maintained that all hospitals and their staff would have to be kept on high alert ready to cope up with any emergency, while all doctors should be wearing their coats and displaying their service identity cards.

The chief secretary also emphasised on the medical examination of all sacrificial animals by doctors and veterinarians and ordered that action be taken against illegal cattle markets. Khan expressed hope that all concerned officials would perform their responsibilities with devotion in the larger national interest as they demonstrated during the general elections.