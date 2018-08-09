Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Business

Mehtab Haider
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FBR lists AJK taxpayers to verification portal

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has included taxpayers belonging to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the active taxpayer list (ATL) after the parliament approved amendments in the tax laws. After approval of the amendments made in Clause 23A of Section 2 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, through Finance Act, 2018, taxpayers of the Council Board of Revenue, Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been included in the FBR’s ATL. Through online verification portal of the FBR, AJK taxpayers would be able to check their name in the ATL by visiting the FBR online verification portal. The move has added few thousand more taxpayers in the list.

The persons conducting various businesses/transactions within the territory of Pakistan are filing their returns in the territories of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, and are subjected to higher withholding tax rates applicable to non-filers as their names do not appear in the ATL being maintained by the FBR. To mitigate the hardship of such persons, it has been decided that the persons appearing on the ATL maintained by the Inland Revenue Department in AJK and the Gilgit-Baltistan Council Board of Revenue would be treated as filers under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, officials said.

Under Finance Act 2018, in clause (23A), after the word Board , the expression or Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Board of Revenue or Gilgit-Baltistan Council Board of Revenue has been inserted in the Finance Act 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening