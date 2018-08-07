Honda joins Melbourne Victory

SYDNEY: Japanese star Keisuke Honda Monday signed for reigning A-League champions Melbourne Victory with the former AC Milan striker calling it the best club in Australia. Honda, who retired from international football after Japan’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in a last-gasp defeat to Belgium, put pen to paper for the 2018/19 season.

“It goes without saying that Keisuke has consistently proven himself at the highest level and we can’t wait to see what he can do in Melbourne,” said Victory head coach Kevin Muscat. The talismanic 32-year-old, one of the highest profile names in Asian football, had been a free agent since departing Mexican club Pachuca.

“I am so happy to join the Melbourne Victory. I knew they were interested in me one week after the World Cup,” he told Fox Sports. “I really like a new challenge, that’s me. “I checked a couple of things. Melbourne Victory is the most successful club in the A-League. That’s amazing. They became champs many times,” he added.