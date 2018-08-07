MCI starts collection of garbage in rural areas

Islamabad: The Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Monday chaired a meeting of Sanitation Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) which decided to start collection of household garbage in rural areas of the federal capital.

The meeting was attended by Chief Officer MCI Najaf Iqbal Syed, Director General Civic Management Khalil Ahmed Somro, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri and other officers of MCI.

The meeting discussed different proposals to improve sanitation system all over the city particularly in the rural areas. The Islamabad Mayor directed the Director Sanitation to start collection of household garbage from the settlements along the Islamabad Expressway including Lehtrar Road, Ali Pur Farash, Khana, Sohan and Koral. He asked chairmen of these union councils to designate a proper garbage collecting points in their respective union councils so that staff of Sanitation Directorate could lift and dispose of this collected garbage properly. Sheikh Anser Aziz also directed the Director sanitation to depute more sanitary workers and machinery in Blue Area to improve sanitation system and make special cleanliness arrangements, in rural and urban areas of the city, on the eve of Independence day celebrations. During the meeting, it was decided to constitute teams which would work round the clock to keep city clean on August 14. He directed to ensure that garbage containers and trolleys may be emptied promptly on daily basis.

Meanwhile, the enforcement director and Building Control Section (BCS) of CDA launched a joint operation against a wedding hall and super store which were legally constructed in sector E-11.

The owner of the illegal construction along with his associates occupied heavy machinery which was being used in operation. However, the machinery was released following intervention of Islamabad Police. On request of the landlord, the CDA officials present on the occasion gave 24-hour time to the landlord to remove illegal constructions.