Farmers urged to adopt drip irrigation

LAHORE: The government of Punjab in collaboration with the World Bank is encouraging use of drip irrigation under the ongoing Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project to overcome the scarcity of water.

Under the project, Malik Muhammad Akram, DG Agriculture (Water Management), said that the Agriculture Department was installing drip and sprinkler irrigation on subsidy in the fields of farmers.

The drip irrigation system is suitable for crop cultivation when irrigation water or rainwater is not enough for conventional farming. This technology, so far, has been adopted by many farmers across Punjab owing to acute shortage of river water and limited rains.

The DG said that keeping in view its high efficiency in conserving water, increasing per acre yield and reducing cost of cultivation, there was a need to create awareness among farmers about the drip irrigation system.

With the technology, farmers could save 60pc electricity and diesel costs augmenting per acre yield by 100pg. The government is helping farmers adopt the system by providing drip irrigation equipment at subsidized rates and providing 60pc subsidy on installation of drip irrigation system, he added.

"There is 40pc to 50pc saving of fertilizer if drip irrigation system is used. Currently, the system is used for small scale cultivation e.g 12.5 acre of land. However, other techniques and methods are underway to extend the program for large scale cultivation. Drip irrigation technology is being provided to farmers by the government at subsidized cost with financial assistance from the World Bank.

It is need of the hour to move towards modern resources of conservation technologies such as drip irrigation to cope with the situation of water scarcity in upcoming years," he added. Senate role lauded: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that Senate of Pakistan has been working for the protection of rights of the federating units for the last 46 years.

In his message issued here today on the eve of 46th foundation day of Senate of Pakistan, Dr Askari said that basic purpose of the establishment of the upper house of the parliament was to give representation to all the federating units at one place.

The upper house of the parliament is very important with regard to legislation, strengthening of democracy and protection of rights of the people and the purpose of celebrating the day is to educate the people about the supremacy of the Senate and its role in the democracy. Senate is a symbol of representation of federating units and supremacy of democracy and senate’s role in the strengthening of democracy is pivotal, he added.

This institution has always played an important role in the continuity of the democratic process and supremacy of the constitution in the country. Senate also strengthens the state institutions so that they could better serve the masses, he added.