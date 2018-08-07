‘APUOF to help protect rights of varsities’ officials’

Karachi University Registrar Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz has said that the KU administration is committed to resolving the issues of the varsity’s employees according to rules and regulations.

This he said at the oath-taking ceremony of the All Pakistan Universities Officers Federation (APUOF) jointly hosted by the Karachi University Officers Welfare Association and the Sindh Universities Officers Welfare Association at the HEJ Auditorium, KU, on Monday.

The registrar said that his office had also issued a letter to conduct the election of the officers and give them representation on the syndicate. He congratulated the newly appointed members of the federation and hoped that the federation would play a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of officers.

Muhammad Tahir Khan took an oath as chairman, Muhammad Ilyas as general secretary, Muhammad Abbas as vice chairman, Murad Pirzada as deputy general secretary, Mukhtiar Ahmed as joint secretary, Muhammad Ramzan as deputy joint secretary and Ata Muhammad Gormani as press secretary.

All presidents and general secretaries of the country’s varsities will be members of the Executive Council. APUOF chairman Muhammad Tahir Khan said that the major purpose of forming the All Pakistan Universities Officers Federation was to address the grievances and safeguarding the service rights of the officers of all varsities. “We need to strengthen our institutions and struggle for our rights under the legal framework.”

He further said the federation would also bridge the gap between the officers of the varsities of the country, and all the policies of officers must be implemented uniformly in every varsity. Peshawar University’s Muhammad Ejaz said that the federation would strive for the rights of the deprived class of officers. He called for focusing on improving the level of education instead of only awarding degrees. Punjab University’s Chaudhary Iftikhar said that officers played a role of the backbone in the progress of varsities. “We will work for the progress of our varsities.”