ITU WhizKids graduation ceremony

LAHORE: The graduation ceremony of WhizKids 2018, a project of Information Technology University (ITU) and PITB catering to students aged 8 to 18 years, was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

According to a press release issued on Sunday, speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr Umar Saif, founding Vice-Chancellor of ITU and PITB Chairman, said under the project kids had been given an experience to learn in an environment that promote the ‘learning by doing’ model. He added WhizKids programme was designed to empower students with state-of-the-art technology.

Dr Saif said the programme was aimed to place the students in the preliminary stages of entrepreneurship by workshops and trainings. The programme was conducted by students for students and was also aimed to create a community of tech enthusiasts.

The programme is held annually with a dynamic curriculum every year to provide the participating students know-how of the changing tech landscape. WhizKids programme - 2018 was divided into three groups. The first group kids aged from 8 to 13 and empowered them with skills pertaining to robotics, programming and design thinking. The second group targeted students aged from 14 to 18 and had an entrepreneurial boot camp set up for the students to work on their individual business projects. The third group was set at Sanjan Nagar Public Trust Fund where the students went through trainings on the use of robotic kits, game development and design thinking.