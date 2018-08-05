PTI urged to focus on economic empowerment of women

Islamabad: Sheikh Amir Waheed President, M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry have called upon the incoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to focus on the economic empowerment of women as without empowering women, the country could not achieve sustainable economic growth.

They said this while congratulating Shamim Aftab, former President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI) for her nomination by PTI on reserved seats of women for Punjab Assembly. She visited ICCI and held a meeting with ICCI office-bearers.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that women were half of the country’s population and there was a dire need of bringing them into the mainstream of economy to ensure fast economic development of the country. He urged that PTI Government should make conducive policies for the promotion and growth of women entrepreneurs across the country. He said that being former President of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Shamim Aftab was fully aware of the issues of businesswomen and hoped that being member of Punjab Assembly, she would play positive role for resolving their major issues.

M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that our women were very talented, however, they needed good environment to excel in every field. They hoped that the PTI governments in Punjab and Centre would pay priority attention to the development of women. They assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with the new government in its endeavours aimed at promotion of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the occasion, Shamim Aftab said that her nomination by PTI for reserved seat in Punjab Assembly was a great honour for her and reaffirmed that being member of provincial assembly, she would make utmost efforts for the betterment of women. She said that chambers of commerce including women chamber should send her their proposals so that with joint efforts, better policies could be made for gender equality and better development of women in the country.