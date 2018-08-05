Gold stable

Bengaluru : Gold prices were little changed, having hit a one-year low in the previous session on a resilient U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,209.15 an ounce at 0050 GMT, after hitting the lowest since July 2017 at $1,206.80 in the previous session.

For the week, the precious metal was down more than 1 percent, in what could be its fourth straight weekly drop. U.S. gold futures were, however, 0.2 percent lower at $1,217.20 an ounce on Friday.

The dollar stayed firm against the yuan and a basket of currencies as worries about an escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China supported the U.S. currency.

China vowed on Thursday to retaliate if the United States acted on a threat to raise tariffs on the Asian nation´s exports, fueling fears in financial markets that the trade war between the world´s two biggest economies would escalate.