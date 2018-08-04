No one to be let loot country, resolves CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar while conducting hearing of suo motu notice case against the appointment of head of the Overseas Pakistani Commission said that Pakistan is not a “loot state, which whoever wants can come and loot”.

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJ Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday conducted hearing of suo motu notice case against the appointment of head of the Overseas Pakistani Commission.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Saleem Shehzad appeared in the court along with the audit report. It was revealed before the bench that Afzal Bhatti is not a Pakistani citizen.

On inquiry, Afzal Bhatti informed the court that by birth he is a British citizen. While calling Afzal Bhatti on rostrum and addressing him, the chief justice asked how much salary he was drawing.

DG NAB informed the court that Bhatti’s salary as the overseas commissioner was Rs550,000. The Court ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to file a reference against Bhatti for his appointment.

The chief justice had taken notice of the appointment of Bhatti who is also a board member of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).