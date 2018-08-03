Drain cleaning under way despite lack of resources, says mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that local government representatives were working on the issues of the city as the people have had expectations from them since they got elected.

“KMC has no resources yet we are doing our best,” he said while talking to the media during an inspection of storm water drain cleaning works in District East on Thursday.

He visited Akhtar Colony, Rehman Colony, Manzoor Colony, Mehmoodabad, Karachi Administration Employees Housing Society, PECHS Block 6, Railway Colony and other areas. He was accompanied by District Municipal Corporation East (DMC) Chairman Moeed Anwar, Municipal Services Senior Director Nauman Arshad and Director Musheer Ahmed among other officers.

Akhtar said that the drain cleaning works were being done in a way that they have never been done before. He added that action will also be taken against the negligent contractors and if need be, a wall will be constructed around the drains to prevent them from overflowing. “DMC must ensure that garbage is not dumped in the drains after cleaning works are completed,” he added.

Akhtar also alleged that the election commission is responsible for the unpredictable turnout in July 25's elections as ‘Kite’–the symbol of his party MQM-P–is the only brand of the city. He said that such elections have never been seen in the country before. “We demand that eight national and 16 provincial assembly constituencies be reopened.

The people of Karachi know that their mandate was stolen,” he added. The mayor claimed that winning six seats was a big deal as a tsunami had swept away the city in recent days. Commenting on the invitation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to form the government, he said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has an important role to play now.