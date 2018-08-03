Bid to occupy govt school in Gulshan foiled

Police foiled an attempt to occupy a government school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested a land grabber on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Amir Farooqi of East Range said investigations showed that on Wednesday only staffers came as the school situated in Block 6 reopened, but on Thursday when staffers and children came, they saw the gates were locked.

He said a man, Soba Khan Khaskheli, claimed he owned the land of the school and threatened the staff. At this, the headmaster was reported to have said that he had locked the school’s gates.

Responding to the incident, District East police told Khaskheli to produce documents to confirm he really owned the land, but when he failed to do so they arrested him. They registered an FIR against him and also opened the school where classes began. Earlier, in the morning, children had to sit outside their school. They attended a class out in the open before police sprang into action.