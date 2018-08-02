Rippon’s all-round display denies ODI debutants Nepal

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands: Michael Rippon scored a crucial half-century and later took three wickets as Netherlands denied Nepal’s effort to become the seventh country to win their maiden One-day International at the VRA Ground on Wednesday.

Nepal captain Paras Khadka’s sensational four-wicket haul gave the ODI debutants a stirring start, but his opposite number Pieter Seelaar answered the challenge with a stifling spell of left-arm spin to defend 189 in a 55-run win.

Nepal were cruising at the start of their chase of 190, behind a 58-run opening stand between vice-captain Gyanendra Malla and wicketkeeper Anil Sah. But Seelaar sparked a middle-order collapse two balls after the first drinks break, getting Khadka to drive a catch to Rippon at extra-cover for 12.

Seelaar and Rippon then led a middle-order duck parade as Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami and Basant Regmi all fell to the spin duo without scoring as Nepal fell to 104 for 6.

Netherlands got off to a rollicking start after choosing to bat under sunny skies.The Dutch were 72 for 4 when Khadka struck second time in the 16th over. But Rippon then began his terrific all-round show with a gritty half-century to repel the Nepal spin attack.