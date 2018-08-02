Sindh Open Golf tees off tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal will be looking to defend his title in the 20th Sindh Open Golf Championship, which tees off at the Arabian Sea Country Club from Friday (tomorrow).Shabbir leads a list of Pakistan’s top professionals who will be featuring in the three-day championship carrying a prize basket of Rs3 million.

“There is a lot of excitement in the air as all top players of the country have arrived and are preparing for the championship at the Arabian Sea Country Club,” said Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA).In fact the players’ arrival has posed a bit of an issue for the club management as there is a huge demand for rooms at the ASCC ahead of the championship which will be sponsored by New Jubilee Insurance.

It was announced at a press conference on Wednesday that NJI has signed a three-year contract to sponsor the prestigious Sindh Open.Asad, himself a seasoned golfer, was all praise for the ASCC course.

“The course is playing much better than last time as the club management has really worked hard to improve it,” he said.Also present at the press conference were Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, CEO of ASCC, and Ahmed Jamil Siddiqui of SGA.