India men and women teams to tour NZ

NEW DELHI: India’s men’s and women’s team are set to tour New Zealand in late January next year to play ODIs and T20Is. While the men’s team will play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 games, the women’s team will square off in three ODIs and as many T20Is. All the three T20Is - played in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton - will be double headers. The women’s team will play their ODIs in Napier, Mt Maunganui and Hamilton. One-dayers at each of the venue will be preceded by a game of the men’s team.
The ‘A’ teams of the two countries will also take on each other during the New Zealand summer. They will play three four-dayers at Mt Maunganui, Seddon Park and Cobham Oval, followed by three 50-over games - all to be played at Bay Oval. New Zealand Cricket stated in a release, “The India A side’s visit to New Zealand corresponds with NZC’s increased investment in the A programme, as announced in the new NZC-NZCPA Master Agreement, last week.”
